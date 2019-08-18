|
|
Wald, Bruce Lewis Age 73, died peacefully on August 17, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1946, in Chicago, IL, to Jerome and Bernyce (nee Rubin). Bruce was raised in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago where he enjoyed playing baseball with friends and neighbors. His family relocated to Glencoe where he graduated from New Trier High School. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from The University of Wisconsin and a law degree from Northwestern University. Bruce founded the law firm Tishler & Wald where he served as Managing Partner, specializing in Bankruptcy Law. On February 16, 1974, he married Carol Moscow. Together they had a son and a daughter. Bruce and Carol enjoyed traveling, taking many road trips across the United States during their 45 year marriage. His favorite activities involved playing tennis, handball and golf with a large group of longtime friends. Many of these close relationships date back to grade school. Bruce is survived by his wife; son, Dan (Andrea); daughter, Lauren (Andrew) Kunitz; four grandchildren, Maddy, Layla, Mikayla and Brady; brother, Andrew (Tess); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Chapel service Monday, August 19, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 West Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bruce's name to the Cancer Wellness Center. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 18, 2019