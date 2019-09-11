Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:30 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
Resources
Bruce W. Griffin Obituary
Age 41 years old; husband of Mary nee Soltysik; loving father of Harrison; cherished stepfather of Jacob and Cole; devoted son Ellen nee Reichling and Theodore Griffin; dear brother of Kathleen Muhne; proud godfather of Patrick Muhne; fond nephew of many aunts and uncles. Funeral Thursday from 8:30am; Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Member of the Sprinkler Fitters Local 281.

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 11, 2019
