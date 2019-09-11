|
Age 41 years old; husband of Mary nee Soltysik; loving father of Harrison; cherished stepfather of Jacob and Cole; devoted son Ellen nee Reichling and Theodore Griffin; dear brother of Kathleen Muhne; proud godfather of Patrick Muhne; fond nephew of many aunts and uncles. Funeral Thursday from 8:30am; Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. to St. Linus Church for Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Member of the Sprinkler Fitters Local 281.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 11, 2019