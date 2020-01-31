Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Bruce M. Joseph Obituary
Joseph, Bruce M. Bruce M. Joseph Jan. 29, 1941-Jan. 27, 2020. Bruce passed away peacefully in Wheaton, IL. Bruce grew up in Elgin, IL and after college and serving in the army, returned to the Chicago area where he worked until his retirement. Family and friends are all invited to share his memory. He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Helen (Ableman) Joseph. He is survived by his loving sisters, Deborah (Joseph) Gorenstein and Cecelia Joseph, brother-in-law, David Gorenstein, niece, Jennifer Gorenstein, and many cousins. Services Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM, Visitation beginning at 1:00 PM at Congregation Kneseth Israel, 330 Division Street, Elgin. Interment to follow at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. Donations to the or Alzheimer's Foundation may be sent in lieu of flowers. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of his dearly beloved. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 31, 2020
