Bruce M. Gordon
Gordon, Bruce M. Age 66; Loving son of the late Frank and Mary Gordon; Beloved brother of Pat (Liesa) Gordon; Cherished uncle of Kyle (Maria), and best little buddy Sean and Megan (Keith) Dasenbrook; Bruce loved growing up in Roseland, corvettes, softball, and fishing; Thanks for 20 additional years to the LVAD Team and Personnel at Christ Hospital; Visitation Tuesday 9:00 a.m. until the time of Chapel Prayers 11:00 a.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment St. Mary Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to Alive Rescue, www.aliverescue.org would be appreciated; For Funeral info, 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
