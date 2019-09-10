|
|
Sprinkler Fitters Union Local 281, U.A. Officers and members of Sprinkler Fitters Local 281, U. A. are deeply saddened by the passing of Brother Bruce Griffin. Visitation is Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 95th St., Oak Lawn, IL. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 8:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. St. Linus Church, 10300 S. Lawler, Oak Lawn, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th Street, Alsip, IL. Fraternally yours, Thomas M. Collins Business Manager
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 10, 2019