Forsberg, Bruce Alan October 5, 2019, age 74, late of Homewood. Beloved husband of the late Susan Kraybill Roberts-Forsberg; dear father of William Bruce Forsberg; loving brother of Natalie Basile. Member of Wally Burns Post # 8077 VFW and Neighbor Lodge # 1169 A.F & A.M. Visitation at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials to Wally Burns Post #8077 VFW would be appreciated. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 9, 2019