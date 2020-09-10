Bujwid, Bronislawa
It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we must inform you of the passing of our beloved Mother, Bronislawa Bujwid, the Iron Lady, at the age of 97. She died in her sleep on Saturday, September 5th, 2020, just before 8 pm, after a brief illness. She was at home, surrounded by her Family, which is the way she wanted things. She was the widow of Olgierd Bujwid. They shared 63 beautiful years of marriage together. Born in the town of Rowno-Sarny, Poland, she was the daughter of Marceli and Waleria Kil. She only completed the 4th grade in school at which time she was needed to help out with the Family after her Mother passed away during childbirth. Being the only girl in the home, she was immediately required to help out with the care of her Father and 4 brothers. She was forced to flee her beloved home and country in 1943 because of the Ukranian ethnic cleansing that took place where she was living. She fled by train to Germany where she was a POW working in a forced labor camp. After the war ended, she met her husband, Olgierd Bujwid, and were soon married on August 23rd, 1946. In 1954, she and her husband and 2 small children, immigrated to the United States, and settled in Chicago, IL. She took a job as a punch press operator at Appleton Electric in 1955, where she worked until she retired in 1989. She belonged to and was an active member of both St. Genevieve and St. Juliana parishes when she lived in those 2 neighborhoods. She enjoyed her Family, her garden and her pets in that order. Her job was just somewhere that she would go to earn a paycheck until she came home to take care of her Family, her garden and her pets. She was the strongest woman that you've ever met, the "Polish Tank", if you will, till the day that she died. She lived a long and beautiful life. She was a deeply religious and private person who was always so happy every time anyone came to visit her, especially her Family. She would talk your ear off once she got a hold of your attention, and tell you stories from the Old Country through her time in the United States, stories spanning her entire lifetime. And if you were lucky enough, she would sing you a favorite song of hers in Polish. She is survived by her 3 children, Wanda, Henry and Gregory, as well as her son's partners, Mary and Jessica and her 2 beautiful granddaughters, Rachel and Sarah. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Olgierd. The Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 1pm, at St. Juliana's Catholic Church, located at 7400 W. Touhy Ave, Chicago, IL. 60631, with interment at Maryhill Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 4pm till 8pm, Friday, September 11th, 2020, at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, located at 6000 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL. 60646. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Malec & Sons Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at funeral home services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation. For more information, please call (773) 774-4100.
