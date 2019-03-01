|
Richards, Brock A. Suddenly. Beloved husband of Kristan (nee Jakubco); loving father of Ella J. and Brock J. Richards; devoted son of Betty and the late Thomas Richards; dear brother of Thomas (Doris), Terri (Jeffrey) Pescatore-Allsop, and Jane (Donny) Avrit; fond uncle of many. Visitation Monday from 9:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m., at Cooney Funeral Home, located at 3918 W. Irving Park Rd., in Chicago. Prayers at 10:45 a.m.,to St. Gregory the Great Church for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Entombment private at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Live Like Roo Foundation are appreciated. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2019