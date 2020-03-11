|
Shanahan, Bridget (nee Joyce) Beloved wife of the late Sean; loving mother of Betty (Bob Nuber), Kathleen, and John (Cathleen) Shanahan; fond grandmother of Bridget (fiance Kevin) Herrick, and Meghan Shanahan; dear sister of the late Sr. Brendan, Jackie, Mattie, Michael, Nodie, and Vincent; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donations to 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. 60607 appreciate. Visitation Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral Services Friday 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st. St. (Chicago) to Old St. Mary's Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 11, 2020