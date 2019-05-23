Semmer, Bridget Kelly (nee McNamara) Of Chicago, IL. passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on May 21, 2019 at Northwestern Hospital, Chicago. Bridget was born on November 7, 1968. She is survived by her husband, Greg, and children, Madeline and Meghan. In addition, she is survived by mother, Connie McNamara, Champaign, IL., brother, Terry McNamara (Laurie), Niles, MI., sisters, Kim Desotell (Tim), Green Bay, WI., Michelle McNamara, Cave Creek, AZ., and Erin Klenke (Greg), Houston, TX. Survivors also include mother-in-law, Sheila Semmer, Merrionette Park, IL., sister-in-laws, Margaret Semmer, Mokena, IL., and Sue (Marty) Stanton, Evergreen Park, IL. Nieces and nephews include Joseph, Patrick, Katie, Barrett, Molly, Greg, Allie (Quinn), Denton, Ryan, Leah, Keeley, Tyler, Connor, Carly, Billy and great nephew, Declan. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry McNamara, Champaign, IL., and also father-in-law, Greg Semmer, Merrionette Park, IL. Bridget grew up in Champaign, IL. and graduated from Centennial High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN., and a Master of Arts degree in Speech Communications from University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. She was a real estate broker in Chicago. Through her drive and tenacity, she earned the Chicago Association of Realtors Top Producer Award in 2016 while as a third year real estate agent. Bridget was a loving mother to Madeline and Meghan. She was a devoted wife, daughter, and sister, and enjoyed preparing large meals for family and friends. Travel was a large part of her family life. Bridget loved Notre Dame football. She was an avid fan of the game and was at her best with family and friends cheering on the Irish! Her love of swimming and diving was a part of her life she shared with her two girls. Bridget and Greg were a founding family of Old Saint Mary's Catholic Grade School in Chicago, 2003. Friends and family may gather on Friday, May 24th, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and also Saturday, May 25th 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St., Chicago, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 25th, at 11 a.m. at Old Saint Mary's Catholic Church, located at 1500 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL. Entombment will be at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Alsip, IL. Memorial contributions may be offered for the 'Bridget Semmer Scholarship.' For Service info (312) 225-8500 or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary