Sears, Bridget "Gerry" (nee Hartney) Age 81. Native of Ballybunion, Co. Kerry, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Jack Sears; devoted mother of Mary (Mike) Marks, Michael (Elizabeth), John (Joyce), and Cathy (Joe) Bilek; proud grandmother of Michael (Mandy), Jack, Shannon (Aaron), Julia (Justin), Katie, Jack, Sean, Jon, Evan, Bridget, and Kevin; adored great-grandmother of Dylan, Harrison, and Siena; loving daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Hartney; cherished sister of Eileen and the late Paddy, Michael, and Maureen; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews; dearest companion of Peter O'Grady. Visitation Thursday 2:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. George Catholic Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com, 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 25, 2019