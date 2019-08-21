Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus
Resources
More Obituaries for Bridget McNamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bridget McNamara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bridget McNamara Obituary
McNamara, Bridget C. (nee Rafter) Age 83, beloved wife of James; loving mother of James (Mary) Robert (Jeannette), Kevin (Kristen), Eileen (Doug) Tichy, and the late Kathleen Roberts; cherished grandmother of 9; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to St. Alphonsus Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bridget's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now