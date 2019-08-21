|
McNamara, Bridget C. (nee Rafter) Age 83, beloved wife of James; loving mother of James (Mary) Robert (Jeannette), Kevin (Kristen), Eileen (Doug) Tichy, and the late Kathleen Roberts; cherished grandmother of 9; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 9:15 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to St. Alphonsus Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 21, 2019