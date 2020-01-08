Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Bridget Gallagher Obituary
Gallagher, Bridget M. "Breda" (nee O'Connell), age 87. Beloved wife of the late John P. "Jack" Gallagher; loving mother of Sheila (Larry) Schiffler and Sharon (Marcelo) Ariola; proud grandma of Matthew (Julie), Julie and Jane Schiffler and Andrew (Elisha), Alex, Rea, and Gigi Ariola; cherished sister of James (Diana), the late John (Barbara, late Dori) late Bill (Joyce), and late Mike O'Connell, late Betty (James) DeBickero, and the late Mary (late James) Frey. Visitation Thursday, Jan. 09, 2020 from 3 to 9 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Funeral Prayers 10:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10th, from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church in Western Springs for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 8, 2020
