Curry, Bridget A. (nee McTeague), Retired CPD, 75, beloved wife of the late Richard J. Curry, Retired CPD, loving mother of John T. CPD (Megan CPD), Caty (Eddie) Hansen, and Michael W. CPD (Kelly OEMC); dearest grandmother of Michael R., Richard, Michael E., Shannon, Bridget, Madelin, Bob, Grace and John; cherished "mom and grandma" of Richard, Haley, and Caty Awbrey; sister to Michael J. (Maureen) McTeague and Patricia McTeague; fond aunt; good neighbor and friend to many. Funeral services private will be with an interment at Maryhill Cemetery. A memorial mass will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Chicago Police Chaplain Ministry for info 773-774-3232 or www.kolbusmayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2020