O'Driscoll, Bridget Anne
Bridget Anne O'Driscoll, née Furey, age 81, born in Donegal, Ireland; beloved wife of the late Daniel B. O'Driscoll; loving mother of John (Melissa) and Timothy (Dee) O'Driscoll; dear grandmother of Gabriel, Layla, Donal, Ronan, Liam, Quinn, and Cormac. Due to current regulations on gatherings, a private family visitation will be held at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Private Family Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Private Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mercy Home, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or www.mercyhome.org, appreciated. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or:
www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 14, 2020.