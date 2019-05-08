Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Brian Srmek Obituary
Srmek, Brian C. Beloved husband of Veronic (nee Guajardo); loving son of Joan Srmek (nee Guidish) and the late George Srmek; cherished son-in-law of Angel Guajardo and the late Erendida Guajardo; dear brother of Denice (Timothy) Gaffney and Bret (Darlene) Srmek; brother-in-law of Karla Guajardo; fond uncle of Cylia, Reese, Adrian, Emilie, Gavin, and Grant. Funeral Service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th St., just west of Harlem). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to Brian's family on his personal tribute website at foranfuneralhome.com. For more information, call (708) 458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 8, 2019
