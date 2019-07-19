|
|
McCormick, Brian Francis Beloved son of Maureen; devoted father of Cassidy; loving nephew of Linda (James) Barrett, Danny (Kris), Cathy (Dave) Fields, Patrick, and the late Francis; cherished grandson of the late June and Fran; dearest godson of Darlene Graf; fond cousin of Mark, Timmy, Kerry, Steven (Ashley), Kevin, Cait, Jill, and Kathryn; good friend and former husband of Michelle; dearest friend to Kristen Kaczmarek. Brian was a die hard Cubs fan and was loved by so many. Family and friends may ffeel free to wear their Cubs and Notre Dame apparel. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral servicde at 7:30 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Interment private. For funeral info, call (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 19, 2019