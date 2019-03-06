Home

Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Fabian Church
Brian Mauch Obituary
Mauch, Brian J. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Savage); loving father of Brian (Deborah) Mauch and Jessica Mauch (Pedro Castillo); dear grandfather of Kayla, Megan, Ryan, Aidan, and Danielle Mauch, Katherine Hirtzer, and Natalie Castillo; son of Bernard and Jacqueline Mauch; brother of Bernard (Patricia), Joseph, Barry (the late Catherine), and John "Butch" (Pamela) Mauch. Visitation Friday, March 8, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lack and Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd., (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Funeral Service Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home to St. Fabian Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2019
