Brian M. Collins
1947 - 2020
Collins, Brian M.

Brian M. Collins, 72, of Saint Joseph, MI, and formerly of Chicago, IL passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Mishawaka, IN. He was born November 4, 1947, in Chicago to the late Jack and Rita Collins. On August 1, 2004, he married Patti Ann (Littlefield) Collins, who survives in Saint Joseph, MI. In addition to his wife, Brian is survived by his brothers, Anthony (Jane) Collins of Chesterton, IN and Michael Collins of Chicago, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Evergreen Park, IL. Palmer Funeral Homes-Hickey Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements. To view the full obituary and to send online condolences, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
