Brian E. Smith
1956 - 2020
Smith, Brian E.

Age 64 of Maryville, IL, born August 15, 1956 in Highland, IL, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

Brian earned his B.A. in Education from Eastern Illinois University and retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Special Agent after 25 years of service. Over the course of his career, Brian also served as an EAP counselor, firearms instructor, and hostage negotiator. He received the Award of Excellence from the U.S. Attorney's Office. In retirement, he was a member of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI. He was an active member of Troy United Methodist Church, and sang in the choir. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed working in his yard, biking, traveling with his wife Sharon, and spending time with his family. Brian was always ready to lend a hand when needed, genuine and kind-hearted, and loved his family dearly. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Lois nee Butler Smith; and a brother, Michael Smith.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon nee Rader Smith, who he married June 15, 2007; a son, Michael Smith of Naperville, IL; two daughters, Laura Smith and Megan (Juan Palomino) Smith, both of Naperville, IL; a step-son, Craig (Kristin) Skinner of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Paxton and Eloise; a brother, Mark (Denean) Smith of De Pere, WI; two sisters, Jan (Kelly) Long of Hillsboro, IL and Amy (John) Lakin of Maryville, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. following the visitation with Rev. Andy Adams officiating.

Memorials may be made in Brian's honor to Troy United Methodist Church and the American Heart Association and will be received at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
SEP
12
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
