Brian E. Bauer, cherished son of Grace (David) Dunbar and the late Edward Bauer. Loving brother of the late Robert. Devoted nephew of Linda Camera and Ray Czochara. Private burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Brian graduated from the University of Illinois with a major in Astronomy and Anthropology and was a huge science fiction fan. Collector of Charles Schulz Peanuts Memorabilia. Services are private. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
My grandfather, John Burdick an Ingleside neighbor, was recently asking if I knew anything about Brian and Bobby. He is 95 now. He said he thought of them a lot. Saddened to find obituaries. So sorry for your loss.
Lisa Opland Reidel
Neighbor
