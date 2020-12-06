1/
Brian E. Bauer
1966 - 2020
Bauer, Brian E.

Brian E. Bauer, cherished son of Grace (David) Dunbar and the late Edward Bauer. Loving brother of the late Robert. Devoted nephew of Linda Camera and Ray Czochara. Private burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Brian graduated from the University of Illinois with a major in Astronomy and Anthropology and was a huge science fiction fan. Collector of Charles Schulz Peanuts Memorabilia. Services are private. For further information RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
My grandfather, John Burdick an Ingleside neighbor, was recently asking if I knew anything about Brian and Bobby. He is 95 now. He said he thought of them a lot. Saddened to find obituaries. So sorry for your loss.
Lisa Opland Reidel
Neighbor
