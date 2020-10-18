1/
Brian Devenney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Devenney, Brian

Brian "Bri-Bri" Devenney age 36, of Chicago, IL passed away on October 10, 2020. Loving son to James Devenney and Susan Shaughnessy. Beloved brother to Jimmy (Sara) Devenney Jr. and Phillip (Nicole) Devenney. Cherished grandson to the late William (Marion) Devenney and Edward (Terese) Shaughnessy. Dear uncle, nephew, and cousin to many. Brian was a proud member of the Local IBEW 134. A visitation will be held at Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home 10727 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago on Tuesday October 20 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM. With a Chapel Funeral Service to follow Wednesday October 21 at 10:00AM. interment to follow. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
7737837700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 17, 2020
Sue, Jim and Jimmy,
I know there are no words that will comfort you in your devistating loss of Brian. Ever since I’ve known Brian from a very young age he was always such a wonderful, fun and kind person to have around and I have nothing
but warm memories of him. He was one of my brother Ryan’s closest friends and he is very loved and will be forever missed. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.

Kristen Warren & Gene Aasen
Kristen Warren
Friend
October 17, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
T
October 16, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 16, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary Evans
October 16, 2020
Our love and prayers are with Sue and all who love Brian. We are so terribly sorry.

Tim and Cheryl Wendland
Cheryl & Tim Wendland
Friend
October 16, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cheryl Wendland
October 16, 2020
Gratitude Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved