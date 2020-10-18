Brian Devenney

Sue, Jim and Jimmy,

I know there are no words that will comfort you in your devistating loss of Brian. Ever since I’ve known Brian from a very young age he was always such a wonderful, fun and kind person to have around and I have nothing

but warm memories of him. He was one of my brother Ryan’s closest friends and he is very loved and will be forever missed. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.



Kristen Warren & Gene Aasen

Kristen Warren

Friend