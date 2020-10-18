Brian Devenney

Devenney, Brian
Brian "Bri-Bri" Devenney age 36, of Chicago, IL passed away on October 10, 2020. Loving son to James Devenney and Susan Shaughnessy. Beloved brother to Jimmy (Sara) Devenney Jr. and Phillip (Nicole) Devenney. Cherished grandson to the late William (Marion) Devenney and Edward (Terese) Shaughnessy. Dear uncle, nephew, and cousin to many. Brian was a proud member of the Local IBEW 134. A visitation will be held at Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home 10727 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago on Tuesday October 20 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM. With a Chapel Funeral Service to follow Wednesday October 21 at 10:00AM. interment to follow. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Andrew J. McGann and Son Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.
