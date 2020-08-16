1/
Brian Crowe
{ "" }
Crowe, Brian

Honorable Brian L. Crowe, retired trial attorney and litigator with Shefsky and Froelich Law Firm (Taft) and retired Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, U.S. Marine Corp. inductee and reservist, age 81, passed away August 6th, 2020. Husband of Zylpha (née Basler), father of Kathleen (Dean) Barakat, Brian Alexander (Lisa) and Christine Crowe Delapp (Michael); grandfather of Brian Thomas, Griffin and Matthew Crowe, Omar Barakat, Alexandra and Jude Delapp; brother of Daniel M. Crowe and the late Joyce Simon; uncle of Linda Bucaojit, Lucy Irwin, Sue Simon, Sandy Simon-Wargo and Tom Simon. Son of the late Peter Leo and the late Ann Helen (née Vodak)

Visitation will be from 4-8pm Monday, Aug. 17th at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Rd, Poway, CA. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10am in the outdoor chapel at the Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92057. Entombment will follow in the Old Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Poway Bernardo Mortuary - Poway
AUG
17
Service
10:00 AM
chapel at the Mission San Luis Rey
August 16, 2020
Brian's many friends and admirers at Loyola School of Law will always be grateful for his generous participation in our mission as a teacher, alumnus and friend. The value of his mentorship to generations of our students and graduates is incalculable. His career stands as a model of competence, compassion and commitment for all members of the legal profession. We will miss him and we send our deepest sympathy to his family.
Jim Faught
Friend
August 16, 2020
I did not know him personally, but I saw him do a lengthy closing argument years ago. He was brilliant, articulate, upright, and honorable. He never missed a beat in well over an hour, and never even looked at a note. He was the best ever. His family should be very proud of his legacy, and may his memory be eternal.
Dorothy Zimbrakos
Acquaintance
