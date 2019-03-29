|
Zielinski, Brenda (nee Evans) Age 76. Beloved wife of Louis Zielinski; loving mother of Jamie (Larry) Zettlmeier; dear grandmother of Lukas and Sydney; cherished sister of the late Ben Evans; fond sister-in-law and aunt of many. Brenda was a longtime employee of the Niles Chamber of Commerce and was actively involved in the community. She was beautiful, caring, and generous to all. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. FuneralMonday, April 1, 2019, at9:15 a.m., to St. John Brebeuf Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral info:(847) 966-7302or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019