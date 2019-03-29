Home

Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
Brenda Zielinski
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:15 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Brebeuf Church
Brenda Zielinski Obituary
Zielinski, Brenda (nee Evans) Age 76. Beloved wife of Louis Zielinski; loving mother of Jamie (Larry) Zettlmeier; dear grandmother of Lukas and Sydney; cherished sister of the late Ben Evans; fond sister-in-law and aunt of many. Brenda was a longtime employee of the Niles Chamber of Commerce and was actively involved in the community. She was beautiful, caring, and generous to all. Visitation at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. FuneralMonday, April 1, 2019, at9:15 a.m., to St. John Brebeuf Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Funeral info:(847) 966-7302or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 29, 2019
