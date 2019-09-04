|
Ashburn, Brenda Age 73, beloved wife of the late Roy L. Ashburn; loving mother of Bob (Shannon), Jim (Dawn), Mike (Jennifer) and Danny (Christie) Ashburn; cherished grandmother of Jason (Chrissy), Casey (Chelsea), Christopher (Alexandria), Brittany (Alex), Megan, Michael, Katie, Aiden, Addison, and Connor; devoted great-grandmother of Ava; dearest sister of Larry (Faye), Phyllis (Greg), Wesley (Rose), and the late Connie (Bob); fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Lying in State Friday 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bridgeview, 7259 W. 74th St., Bridgeview, IL 60455. Interment Private. Funeral info, (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 4, 2019