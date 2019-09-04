Home

Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Bridgeview
7259 W. 74th St.
Bridgeview, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Bridgeview
7259 W. 74th St.
Bridgeview, IL
View Map
Brenda Ashburn Obituary
Ashburn, Brenda Age 73, beloved wife of the late Roy L. Ashburn; loving mother of Bob (Shannon), Jim (Dawn), Mike (Jennifer) and Danny (Christie) Ashburn; cherished grandmother of Jason (Chrissy), Casey (Chelsea), Christopher (Alexandria), Brittany (Alex), Megan, Michael, Katie, Aiden, Addison, and Connor; devoted great-grandmother of Ava; dearest sister of Larry (Faye), Phyllis (Greg), Wesley (Rose), and the late Connie (Bob); fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Road (5500W), Burbank, IL 60459. Lying in State Friday 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bridgeview, 7259 W. 74th St., Bridgeview, IL 60455. Interment Private. Funeral info, (708) 636-2320.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sept. 4, 2019
