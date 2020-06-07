Freed, Bradley
Bradley Freed, age 66. Loving brother of Joyce Freed. Beloved son of the late Walter and the late Harriet Freed. Dear nephew of Hedy Margolin and cousin of Jonathan (Wendy) and Holly Margolin, Jocelyn Borowsky, Ilene (David) Alex and Ronald (Lori) Turbin. Private service and interment at Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Ark, 6450 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 606045, www.arkchicago.org or Congregation Beth Shalom, 3443 Walters Ave., Northbrook, IL 60062, www.bethshalomnb.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.