Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
5472 S. Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
5472 S. Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL
Bonnie Umeh Obituary
Umeh, Bonnie Jean (nee Hyland) Aged 79 years, beloved mother and wife, passed away on November 26, 2019, in her home. She is survived by her husband, Fidelis N. Umeh; and her three children, Adrienne, Gavin-Keith and Kevin Umeh; and three grandchildren, Olivia, Oskar, and Cyrus Umeh. A Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 S. Kimbark Ave., Chicago, IL. Donations may be made in Bonnie's name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. Flowers may be sent to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5472 South Kimbark Avenue, Chicago, IL. Telephone number: 773-324-2626.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 5, 2019
