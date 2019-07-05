|
Loeffel, Bonnie L. Age 48. Loving mother of Gianna (Corey Glesge), Gileena and Anthony Rezzardi; dear sister of Brenda (Jim) O'Neill; cherished daughter of the late William and Sandy Loeffel; dearest soulmate of John Perez; loving aunt of Taylure (Brian) Wagner, Tyler O'Neill, Tyler Smith, and Megan Smith; fond niece of Claudia Ewert. Bonnie leaves behind many dear friends from all walks of life. Funeral Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., from the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, to Parkview Christian Church, 11100 Orland Pkwy., Orland Park, IL. Services at 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Monday, July 8, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bonnie's Children's College Fund would be appreciated. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 5, 2019