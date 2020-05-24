Bonnie J. Novak
1941 - 2020
Novak, Bonnie J. Age 79 of Orland Park. Cherished mother of John (Joyce) Novak and Lynn (Thomas) McNally. Beloved daughter of the late Richard and Libby Zody. Funeral services are being held privately in Bonnie's birthplace of Toledo, Iowa. Memorials in Bonnie's name may be made to Seasons Hospice (www.seasons.org). For further information, RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, IL 60491, 708-301-3595. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
May 20, 2020
Bonnie was one of a kind and a kind that can never be replaced. A wonderful coworker, friend and what felt like family. Kind, thoughtful, strong (both mentally and physically!), beautiful and spunky. She will be truly missed. I will cherish our memories and honor her spirit.
Deepest condolences from her Chang's Family.
Melissa Vellenga
Coworker
May 20, 2020
Bonnie was a ray of sunshine! She was one of the kindest, sweetest, funniest people I ever knew. I worked with Bonnie for a short time, but I feel like she made me an honorary member of her family.
Thoughts & prayers to your family, she was a one of a kind lady, I will fondly remember her!
Megan Lee
Coworker
May 20, 2020
Bonnie was both a wonderful friend and co worker. Irreplaceable. Remembering Bonnies wonderful smile and endless energy. A Warm, genuine, caring person who will truly be missed.

Condolences to Lynn and family

Joe Caruso
May 18, 2020
Lynn, I am so sorry to hear of the GREAT BONNITOVICH passing. I loved your mother, my mom and dad and the entire Grzetich Family loved and cherish all of the many amazing stories and memories. My love and blessings, Margie & Eddie Bilanzic and Family.
Margie Bilanzic
Family
