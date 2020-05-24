Bonnie was one of a kind and a kind that can never be replaced. A wonderful coworker, friend and what felt like family. Kind, thoughtful, strong (both mentally and physically!), beautiful and spunky. She will be truly missed. I will cherish our memories and honor her spirit.
Deepest condolences from her Chang's Family.
Novak, Bonnie J. Age 79 of Orland Park. Cherished mother of John (Joyce) Novak and Lynn (Thomas) McNally. Beloved daughter of the late Richard and Libby Zody. Funeral services are being held privately in Bonnie's birthplace of Toledo, Iowa. Memorials in Bonnie's name may be made to Seasons Hospice (www.seasons.org). For further information, RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen, IL 60491, 708-301-3595. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 24, 2020.