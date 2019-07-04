Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob Welcome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob Welcome

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bob Welcome Obituary
Welcome, Bob Late of Evergreen Park, IL. Beloved husband of 43 years to the late Lynne (nee Cunningham); loving father of Katie, Bob (Sarah), and the late Gina Welcome; proud grandfather of Michael, Emily, Sarah, Tony, Robbie, and Justin; dearest son of the late Robert Welcome and Carol Somerville; dear brother of Brenda (Dale), Rick (Cheryl), and the late Laurie (Lenny); devoted son-in-law of Marge and the late Bill Cunningham; fond brother-in-law of Christine, Betty (Ron), Cathy (Chris), Bill (Laura), Donna, Nancy (Tony), Diane (Dave), Mar (Juan), Jill (Kiel), Bobbie Jean, and Glenn (Nuala); many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held in private. For information, visit vandenbergfuneralhome.com or call (708) 532-1635.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now