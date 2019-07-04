|
Welcome, Bob Late of Evergreen Park, IL. Beloved husband of 43 years to the late Lynne (nee Cunningham); loving father of Katie, Bob (Sarah), and the late Gina Welcome; proud grandfather of Michael, Emily, Sarah, Tony, Robbie, and Justin; dearest son of the late Robert Welcome and Carol Somerville; dear brother of Brenda (Dale), Rick (Cheryl), and the late Laurie (Lenny); devoted son-in-law of Marge and the late Bill Cunningham; fond brother-in-law of Christine, Betty (Ron), Cathy (Chris), Bill (Laura), Donna, Nancy (Tony), Diane (Dave), Mar (Juan), Jill (Kiel), Bobbie Jean, and Glenn (Nuala); many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held in private. For information, visit vandenbergfuneralhome.com or call (708) 532-1635.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 4, 2019