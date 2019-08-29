|
|
Gorman, Bob "Robert M or Dad" Age 61, passed away peacefully at home August 26, 2019, surrounded by his family after courageously and valiantly fighting an epic battle with glioblastoma for 34 months. He was the loving husband of and gentle sweet soul mate to Maureen nee Beacom, his beloved wife of 24 years; loving and caring father and "Mr. Mom" to Tess, Seamus and Pearse; cherished eldest brother of Larry (Susan), Terese (Greg) Black, Christine, Maura and Jack; fond brother-in-law to Dan, Owen (Ginny), Ray (Dalal), Suzanne (Rich) Neyenesch, Mike (Joan), Judy, Jim, Ryan (Jean), and the late Dave Beacom; dear nephew of Thomas Gorman, Alice (Ron) French, Sandra (Bob Beiter) Gorman, Pat (Bob) Solari and Joan Gehrke; dearly loved uncle of Kyle (Courtney), Cassie (Chase), Alex, Kathleen, Franny (Juan), Monica, Magdalen, Jacob, Jacqueline, Julian, Dave, Nicole, Mary Helen, Mike, David, Grace, Raymond, Anton, Caitlin, Bridget, Dylan, Declan, Paxton and Zane; special cousin of the Burggrafs and many others; devoted son of the late John and Mary (nee Strauch) Gorman and son-in-law of the late Ray and Judy (nee Ryan) Beacom; dedicated confidante of too many friends, animals especially his faithful dog Louis "Toulouse", insects, plants and trees to list. Visitation 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 30 at Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S Marion St., Oak Park. Friends and family will meet at St. Vincent Ferrer Church 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest on Saturday for mass at 11a.m. Private interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info (708) 383-3191 or drechslerbrownwilliams.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 29, 2019