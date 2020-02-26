|
Buntic, Bo Age 76 Significant Other and Friend of Shirley Davis; Loving Father of Victor Edward and Devin Bo Buntic; Beloved Son of the late Cvitan and Slavka (Vasilj) Buntic & Stepmother Ljuba (Cilic) Buntic; Dear Brother of the late Anda, Ivan (Branka) Buntic, and the late Nada (Gabro) Buntic, Anda (Blago) Lucic, Mate (the late Andelka Veronata), Nevenko (Jane) Buntic, and Ljilja (Ivan) Vasilj; Beloved Uncle of many Nieces and Nephews and extended family; Prayer Partner with Dolores Marachich; Father Figure, Mentor and Friend to many. Visitation Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Prayers 11:30 a.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago) to St. Jerome Croatian Church Mass 12 p.m. Final Disposition Private. Please direct your many expressions to Coletta Sons 544 W. 31st St. or the Buntic Family 2111 S. Clark Apt. 1512 Chicago, Il. 60616 For info (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2020