Wisnasky, Bill G.
Bill G. Wisnasky age 82, born in Alton, IL, beloved husband for 62 years of Elizabeth (nee Lefler); loving father of James Wisnasky, Elizabeth (Jim) Morgan and Jill (Paul) Kincaid; dearest grandfather of William (Kara) Morgan, Rachel Morgan, Stephanie Kincaid and Paul Kincaid; cherished great-grandfather of Cameron and Ava Morgan; devoted son of the late Reinhard and Laura Wisnasky; dear brother of the late twin brother Bob (Judy) and the late Ronald (Margaret) Wisnasky. Bill worked for 42 years at State Farm Insurance Co. in the Claims Department, Past President of the Matteson Lyons Club, Board Member of Respond Now, Established the Nuestro Pequenos Hermano Orphanage Charity in Chicago, longtime member of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish and the Men's Club. Memorial services to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://www.nph.org/el-salvador
