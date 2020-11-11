1/
Bill G. Wisnasky
Wisnasky, Bill G.

Bill G. Wisnasky age 82, born in Alton, IL, beloved husband for 62 years of Elizabeth (nee Lefler); loving father of James Wisnasky, Elizabeth (Jim) Morgan and Jill (Paul) Kincaid; dearest grandfather of William (Kara) Morgan, Rachel Morgan, Stephanie Kincaid and Paul Kincaid; cherished great-grandfather of Cameron and Ava Morgan; devoted son of the late Reinhard and Laura Wisnasky; dear brother of the late twin brother Bob (Judy) and the late Ronald (Margaret) Wisnasky. Bill worked for 42 years at State Farm Insurance Co. in the Claims Department, Past President of the Matteson Lyons Club, Board Member of Respond Now, Established the Nuestro Pequenos Hermano Orphanage Charity in Chicago, longtime member of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish and the Men's Club. Memorial services to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://www.nph.org/el-salvador

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
November 11, 2020
Bill, you were like a 2nd Dad to me from the day we moved in next door to you 30 years ago. If we ever needed a hand around the house, you were there. I am so blessed to have spent several hours talking with you just days before you left. Dennis and I miss you terribly already. There will never be another you!
Pamela Krisik
Neighbor
November 11, 2020
I am sorry for the loss of your loved one, Bill. May the God of peace and comfort be with the family doing this most difficult time.
November 10, 2020
Where do I begin? My (now) husband and I met Bill in 2007 when we where looking for our first home together and i was Soo pregnant with our first child. He was Amazing right off the back! Bill and his wife Liz have not just been our Landlords for the last 13 years, they are our Family! Closest thing my kids had to a Grandpa. Witch we have 3 now! God definitely took a good one! But then again he only takes the BEST! We ALL Love you more than you will ever know Bill Wisnasky.❤
Tammy Moss
Friend
