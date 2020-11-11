Where do I begin? My (now) husband and I met Bill in 2007 when we where looking for our first home together and i was Soo pregnant with our first child. He was Amazing right off the back! Bill and his wife Liz have not just been our Landlords for the last 13 years, they are our Family! Closest thing my kids had to a Grandpa. Witch we have 3 now! God definitely took a good one! But then again he only takes the BEST! We ALL Love you more than you will ever know Bill Wisnasky.❤

Tammy Moss

Friend