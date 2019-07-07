Home

Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
1938 - 2019
Zuidema, Beverly Jean (nee Pearson) Age 81. Beloved wife of the late Cornelius Albert Zuidema; sweet loving mother of Terri (Ed) Strylowski and Rick (Amy) Zuidema; cherished Grandma of Brad (Kelly) Strylowski, Jamie (Jason) Naples, Ryan Strylowski, Eric, Ryan and Halli Zuidema; proud Great-Grandma of Ryley, Deegan, Sadie and Wesley; devoted sister of Richard (Julie) Pearson, Jr. and Carol (the late Mike) Vogler; fond aunt of numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend of Jean Ginther and Joyce Mikitka. Special thanks from Beverly's family to Joliet Area Community Hospice for their wonderful care during her illness. Visitation Monday, July 8, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Chapel Service Tuesday 12:00 noon Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge. Interment Private. For Funeral info., 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on July 7, 2019
