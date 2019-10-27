Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Westlawn Cemetery (Eastlake Section)
7801 W. Montrose
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Falstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Falstein

Add a Memory
Beverly Falstein Obituary
Falstein, Beverly Beverly Falstein, nee Winowsky, Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of the late Lyndon Falstein. Cherished aunt of Dr. David (Dr. Brenda) Solomon and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the extraordinary devotion of her care-giver, Rose. Beverly was a devoted member of Emanuel Congregation and worked to support Brandeis University. She was the Hostess with the Mostess, and will be sorely missed. Graveside services, Monday 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery (Eastlake Section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Congregation, 5959 Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL 60660, www.emanuelcon.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now