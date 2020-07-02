1/
Beverly Ann Dallas Wargo
Wargo, Mrs. Beverly Ann Dallas A former Franklin, Kentucky resident, Mrs. Beverly Ann Dallas Wargo, age 73, of Gurnee, Illinois, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin, KY where services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Woodburn Cemetery in Woodburn, KY. A native of Simpson County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Robert Taft Dallas and Maymie Bransford Dallas. She was a former member of Stevenson United Methodist Church in Franklin, KY and attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wadsworth, Illinois. Survivors include her husband - LTC (R) John Wargo of Gurnee, Illinois; three sons - Kenneth R. Cassetty of Franklin, Jeffrey L. Cassetty of Naples, Italy and James D. Cassetty of Chattanooga, TN; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Meviline Thornton and Margaret Thornton along with two brothers, Finis Dallas and James Dallas. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at Crafton Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Crafton Funeral Home - Franklin
JUL
3
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Crafton Funeral Home - Franklin
JUL
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Crafton Funeral Home - Franklin
Funeral services provided by
Crafton Funeral Home - Franklin
512 E Cedar St
Franklin, KY 42134
(270) 586-7118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
July 1, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ishshah Phillips
Coworker
July 1, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Joseph Negron
June 30, 2020
John, My deepest and most sincere condolences to you and your family, My prayers are with you and your family. Take comfort in knowing Beverly is with God, no longer suffering, and as her husband, you loved her and took loving care of her when she needed you most.
Steven Green
Coworker
June 30, 2020
Sir;
It is with a sad hearth when I heard about your wife today. Please know that the Dunn family sends our prayers and condolences to your family in the lost of your wife.
Kevin Dunn
Coworker
June 30, 2020
Wish we could be there Sir. Praying for you and the family today and always.
Ashley Villasenor-Roldan
Student
June 30, 2020
Very nice lady,soft spoken and always accompanied her husband Col. Wargo. Will always remember her.
Petty Officer Johnson Corliss H.S.
Erwin Johnson
Teacher
June 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to you and your family with the loss of your wife. She was always a blessing to see and to talk to. She will be missed and always remembered. I will say a special prayer at dawn on Fri for her in the old way. May the great spirit give you strength and power in your time of sorrow. Sfc lewis
Lonnie Lewis
Coworker
June 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Beverly was a very beautiful lady. Prayers from CPT. Goin and Family...
MIKE GOIN
Military
