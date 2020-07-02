Wargo, Mrs. Beverly Ann Dallas A former Franklin, Kentucky resident, Mrs. Beverly Ann Dallas Wargo, age 73, of Gurnee, Illinois, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin, KY where services will be held Friday at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Woodburn Cemetery in Woodburn, KY. A native of Simpson County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Robert Taft Dallas and Maymie Bransford Dallas. She was a former member of Stevenson United Methodist Church in Franklin, KY and attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wadsworth, Illinois. Survivors include her husband - LTC (R) John Wargo of Gurnee, Illinois; three sons - Kenneth R. Cassetty of Franklin, Jeffrey L. Cassetty of Naples, Italy and James D. Cassetty of Chattanooga, TN; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Meviline Thornton and Margaret Thornton along with two brothers, Finis Dallas and James Dallas. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at Crafton Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
