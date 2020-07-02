Dallas, Beverly Ann
A former Franklin, Kentucky resident, Mrs. Beverly Ann Dallas Wargo, age 73 of Gurnee, Illinois, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home in Franklin, KY where services will be held Friday at 1pm with burial to follow in Woodburn Cemetery in Woodburn, KY. A native of Simpson County, KY, she was the daughter of the late Robert Taft Dallas and Maymie Bransford Dallas. She was a former member of Stevenson United Methodist Church in Franklin, KY and attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wadsworth, Illinois. Survivors include her husband - LTC (R) John Wargo of Gurnee, Illinois; 3 sons - Kenneth R. Cassetty of Franklin, Jeffrey L. Cassetty of Naples, Italy and James D. Cassetty of Chattanooga, TN; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters - Meviline Thornton and Margaret Thornton along with 2 brothers - Finis Dallas and James Dallas. Visitation will be from 2pm to 8pm Thursday and after 9am Friday at Crafton Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
