Shaver, Beverly A.
Beverly A. Shaver (nee Smith), beloved wife of the late Robert E. Shaver; loving mother of Robert (Kitty), Debbie, Edward, Catherine John, Lorraine Snyder, Tina (Butch) Rybczyk, Thomas (Laura), Karen (Steve) Kwiatkowski; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many; dear sister of Shirley Pochron; fond aunt and great-aunt of many. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home, 708-636-2320.
