Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
11007 S. 76th Ave.
Worth, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
11007 S. 76th Ave.
Worth, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Witte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Witte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Witte Obituary
Witte, Betty J. (nee Ansett), 95, left this world peacefully with family present on November 30, 2019. She was the beloved and devoted wife of the late Henry W. Witte, DO. Betty was the wonderful, amazing and loving mother of (Ruth) Ted Ogden, Bob (Sue) Witte and David Witte; She was the grandmother of Danielle Groth, Katie (Ryan) Young, Kristen (Jedidiah) Groves, Jen (Jeff ) Ryan, Shane (Jackie) Sierzega and Ron (Rosy) Sierzega; and great-grandmother of Logan, Mallory, Reese, Parker and Drake. Betty is also survived by sister-in-law, Lois Ansett, brother-in-law/sister-in-law Robert and Doris Witte, as well as many loved nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of Betty"s Life on January 4, 2020. The memorial will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11007 S. 76th Ave., Worth, IL 60482. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty's name to St. Mark Evangelical Church, Valparaiso University, 1100 Campus Drive South, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Attn: Advancement Services or Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, 555 31st Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now