Weinshel, Betty
Betty Blake Muir Weinshel (May 17, 1924 — June 3, 2020) Betty was born in Cairns, Australia. In 1944 she married Norman Weinshel, a U.S. Army officer, in Brisbane, Australia. During WW2 she worked in General MacArthur's office. She emigrated to join Norman in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after WW2. Betty was a loving and devoted homemaker who raised three children; Margot was a painter, was active in the Civil Rights Movement in the 60's, and was an every-Thursday volunteer at the VA hospital for decades. In 1998 Betty and Norman moved to Chicago. Betty is survived by her three children, Margot (Robert) Bazell, Wendi Dragonfire, and Steven (Mary) Weinshel, 2 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren 1 step great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. She was a good friend and helping hand to many more. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy all services and shiva are private. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions to The Selfhelp Home, 908 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640, www.selfhelphome.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 7, 2020.