Spataro, Betty Beloved wife of the late Frank "Billy" Spataro; loving mother of Lynn, Frank, and Billy; proud grandmother of Danny and Tiffany; devoted daughter of late Peter and the late Mary Shubert; caring sister of late Paul Shubert, the late Mary (the late Frank) Annerino, the late Amelia (the late Bill) Daley, the late Julie (the late Al) Zuccarello, and the late Kay (the late Frank) Mustari; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com. (708) 857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019