Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Spataro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Spataro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Spataro Obituary
Spataro, Betty Beloved wife of the late Frank "Billy" Spataro; loving mother of Lynn, Frank, and Billy; proud grandmother of Danny and Tiffany; devoted daughter of late Peter and the late Mary Shubert; caring sister of late Paul Shubert, the late Mary (the late Frank) Annerino, the late Amelia (the late Bill) Daley, the late Julie (the late Al) Zuccarello, and the late Kay (the late Frank) Mustari; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th St., Burbank, IL. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com. (708) 857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now