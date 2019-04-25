Home

Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Richard Church
5032 South Kostner Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Ruis, Betty (nee Cruz) Beloved wife of the late Raul "Ralph" Ruis; loving mother of Raul "Ralph" (Maria) Ruis; proud grandmother of Dario (Roshan) Ruis and Ralph A. (Jennifer Favela) Ruis; dear great-grandmother of Stella and Santino Ruis; loving partner of Charles Fitch; fond sister of the late Margie (late Peter) Guiterrez, late John Cruz, Charles (Armida) Cruz, late Amado, Jr. (Maria) Cruz, Daniel (Stella) Cruz, Raymond (late Lillian) Cruz, Virginia (Philip Gonzalez) Cruz and Mario (Elizabeth) Cruz; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Prayer at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to St. Richard Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Betty's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019
