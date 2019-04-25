|
Ruis, Betty (nee Cruz) Beloved wife of the late Raul "Ralph" Ruis; loving mother of Raul "Ralph" (Maria) Ruis; proud grandmother of Dario (Roshan) Ruis and Ralph A. (Jennifer Favela) Ruis; dear great-grandmother of Stella and Santino Ruis; loving partner of Charles Fitch; fond sister of the late Margie (late Peter) Guiterrez, late John Cruz, Charles (Armida) Cruz, late Amado, Jr. (Maria) Cruz, Daniel (Stella) Cruz, Raymond (late Lillian) Cruz, Virginia (Philip Gonzalez) Cruz and Mario (Elizabeth) Cruz; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, April 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 West Archer Ave. (55th Street just west of Harlem). Prayer at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to St. Richard Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Betty's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com, 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 25, 2019