Primer, Betty Betty A. Primer nee Bubley, age 101. Beloved wife of the late Seymour J. Primer. Loving mother of Howard (the late Marcia) Primer and Dale (Beth) Primer. Proud grandmother of Vanessa Primer, Rebeccah (Andrew) Sutherland, Jessica (George) Beckerich, Alexandra (William) Maffet, Lisa (Jason) Petitte and David Primer and great grandmother of Isaac and Ainsley Sutherland, Skylar and Kaden Wallin, Colin and Vivian Petitte. Dear sister of the late Mickey (the late Marion) Bubley, the late Hank (Lillian) Bubley, the late Sam (the late Phyllis) Bubley, the late Marshal (the late Dorothy) Bubley and the late Buddy (the late Irene) Bubley. Fond sister-in-law of the late Leonard (Susan) Primer. Service Friday 9:30AM at Congregation Beth Shalom, 3443 Walters Road, Northbrook, IL 60062. Interment Shalom. Memorials in her memory to Congregation Beth Shalom, www.bethshalomnb.org, Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL 60015, www.bjbe.org or the North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Rd, Northfield, IL 60093, www.nssc.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 6, 2020