Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Betty Moriarty

Betty Moriarty Obituary
Moriarty, Betty J. (nee Prehm) Age 88. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Moriarty; loving mother of Debra (Greg) Bonnett, Daniel P. (Margie), Mark (Maureen) Moriarty, Patricia (Bruce) Abraham, Kevin Moriarty and the late Cheryl Cassidy; cherished grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 18; proud daughter of the late Frank and Bernice Prehm; dear sister of Frank (JoKay) Prehm and the late Diana Irmen; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Monday 11:00 a.m. at the Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Member of the American Legion and Girl Scouts of America. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660, would be appreciated. Please sign guestbook at andrewmcgann.com, for info 773-783-7700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 25, 2019
