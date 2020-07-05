Your Mom will be deeply missed and we have been so blessed to have had her in our lives. Your family has taken such wonderful care of my family's time of final goodbyes and done so with so much love and friendship. Godspeed, dear Betty Lou, rest well in the loving arms of our Lord and thank you for the love you shared with us. Eternal rest. Sympathy and prayers to you, Lynn, and your brother.

Denise Jansma

Friend