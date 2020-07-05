1/
Janusz, Betty Lou née Janke, age 83, late of Orland Park and Marco Island, FL. Formerly of South Holland, Dolton and the Park Manor Neighborhood of Chicago. Devoted wife and best friend for 57 years of the late Thomas M. Janusz Sr.; beloved and extraordinary mother of Thomas M. Janusz, Jr. and Lynn Ann Janusz; loving daughter of the late Louis A. and Bettie Janke; dear sister of Elaine (late Robert) Costello; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews; courageous woman of faith. Founder and owner of the Thornridge Funeral Homes in Dolton/South Holland and Orland Park for over 47 years. A Licensed Funeral Director with 40 years of dedicated service. Past President of St. Jude the Apostle Woman's Club and member of Mt. Carmel H.S. Mother's Club. As an active member of St. Jude the Apostle Church and the local community, Betty Lou volunteered for many memorable church and social functions. Visitation Thursday, July 9th, from 2 until 9 p.m. at her Orland Park Funeral Home, 14318 S. LaGrange Rd. (Northbound traffic: U-turn permitted at 143rd St.). Second night of Visitation Friday, July 10th, from 2 until 9 p.m. at her Dolton/South Holland Funeral Home, 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., (four blocks North of 162nd St./ Rt. 6). Funeral Saturday, July 11th, 10:00 a.m. from her Dolton Funeral Home, 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., (four blocks North of 162nd St. / Rt. 6) Dolton / South Holland to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Rev. John P. Boivin, celebrant. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials directed to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, St. Vincent De Paul Society or the South Suburban Humane Society, would be appreciated. (708) 460-2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
