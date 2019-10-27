Home

DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Savior Parish
6700 Main St.
Downers Grove, IL
Betty Kubis Obituary
Kubis, Betty J. Age 92, of Downers Grove. Passed away October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George A. Kubis; loving mother of Janet, George, Dale (Judy) and the late Roy; beloved daughter of the late Helen and William Jahnke; proud grandmother of Chrystal, Nick and Robin; great-grandmother of Reagan; dear sister of the late Ken. George and Betty are the longtime owners of Kubis Auto Body in Westmont. Family and friends to gather Saturday, November 2, 2019, for 10:00 a.m. Memorial Mass at Divine Savior Parish, 6700 Main St., Downers Grove. Light refreshments to be served immediately following service. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd., (630) 293-5200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019
