Kubis, Betty J. Age 92, of Downers Grove. Passed away October 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George A. Kubis; loving mother of Janet, George, Dale (Judy) and the late Roy; beloved daughter of the late Helen and William Jahnke; proud grandmother of Chrystal, Nick and Robin; great-grandmother of Reagan; dear sister of the late Ken. George and Betty are the longtime owners of Kubis Auto Body in Westmont. Family and friends to gather Saturday, November 2, 2019, for 10:00 a.m. Memorial Mass at Divine Savior Parish, 6700 Main St., Downers Grove. Light refreshments to be served immediately following service. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd., (630) 293-5200.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019