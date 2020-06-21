Betty J. Reuther
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reuther , Betty J. Nee Deertz, 87, joined her beloved husband, Frank, aboard their fishing boat in heaven on June 13th, 2020. Betty was a devoted and loving mother, avid reader and photographer, and an active volunteer at the Resurrection Retirement Community where she served as floor representative, sang in the church choir and worked in the library for over 20 years. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents, Sam and Tillie; her brother, Barry; her brother-in-law, John, and her nephews, Johnny and Wally. She is survived by her sister, Barbara, children, Michael (Marcia), Linda (Ed) and Barbara (Keith); grandchildren, Jackie, Matt (Julie), Annie, Melanie (Jeff), and Joey (Jessica); great-granddaughters, Sophie and Stella, nieces, Kathy, Lori (Bruce), Cindy (Joe), Janice, Toni (Ken); great-nieces and nephews, Ashley, Tom (Tiffany), Amanda, Steve, Taylor, Joe, and Justin and great great nephew, Neo. A celebration of Betty's wonderful life will be held at a later date. In her memory, her family encourages everyone to join or spread the word about the national bone marrow registry https://join.bethematch.org/ to help others fighting leukemia. Funeral Information and to sign the guestbook visit, www.ryan-parke.com. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved