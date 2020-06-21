Reuther , Betty J.
Nee Deertz, 87, joined her beloved husband, Frank, aboard their fishing boat in heaven on June 13th, 2020. Betty was a devoted and loving mother, avid reader and photographer, and an active volunteer at the Resurrection Retirement Community where she served as floor representative, sang in the church choir and worked in the library for over 20 years.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents, Sam and Tillie; her brother, Barry; her brother-in-law, John, and her nephews, Johnny and Wally. She is survived by her sister, Barbara, children, Michael (Marcia), Linda (Ed) and Barbara (Keith); grandchildren, Jackie, Matt (Julie), Annie, Melanie (Jeff), and Joey (Jessica); great-granddaughters, Sophie and Stella, nieces, Kathy, Lori (Bruce), Cindy (Joe), Janice, Toni (Ken); great-nieces and nephews, Ashley, Tom (Tiffany), Amanda, Steve, Taylor, Joe, and Justin and great great nephew, Neo.
A celebration of Betty's wonderful life will be held at a later date. In her memory, her family encourages everyone to join or spread the word about the national bone marrow registry https://join.bethematch.org/ to help others fighting leukemia. Funeral Information and to sign the guestbook visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.