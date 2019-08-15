|
|
Hardie, Betty A. (nee Smieszny) Age 90. Beloved wife of the late William L. Hardie; loving mother of James (Linda) and Jeffrey (Michelle); dear grandmother of Joshua (Lisa), Jacob and Breanna Hardie; proud great-grandmother of Mackenzie; dear sister of Rosie, Dolores, the late Sylvia, the late Robert and the late Walter; fond aunt and great-aunt to many. Funeral chapel service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (Corner of Lorel). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 15, 2019